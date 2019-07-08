$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Argus boosted their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

EQR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 36,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,774,824.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,173 shares of company stock worth $14,222,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.