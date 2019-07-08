$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Davita posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 467.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 63.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 2,481.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.51. 2,260,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.