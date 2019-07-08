$11.17 Million in Sales Expected for Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) to report sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the lowest is $10.73 million. Chanticleer posted sales of $10.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full-year sales of $43.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.65 million to $45.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BURG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Chanticleer in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BURG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 112,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,747. Chanticleer has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06.

