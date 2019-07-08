$12.42 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $12.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.88 million to $12.97 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $49.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.52 million to $51.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.94 million, with estimates ranging from $51.31 million to $58.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLAD. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

GLAD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,766. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

