$139.61 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report $139.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.96 million to $141.80 million. New Relic reported sales of $108.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $605.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.47 million to $611.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $755.61 million, with estimates ranging from $746.96 million to $762.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,531,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $4,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,123. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $13,553,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $23,724,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.69. 477,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32. New Relic has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

