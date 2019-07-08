$143.98 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post sales of $143.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the lowest is $137.50 million. Franks International posted sales of $132.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $598.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.50 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $678.52 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $719.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. ValuEngine cut shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of FI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,619. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82. Franks International has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $603,394.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $382,710.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,902.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,305. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franks International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Franks International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Franks International by 578.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 480,708 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Franks International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 220,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franks International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

