$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Ardagh Group reported sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardagh Group.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ARD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. 58,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,556. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $331.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.