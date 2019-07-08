$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

JPM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.65. 72,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,664. The firm has a market cap of $368.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $407,172.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,400,000. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 649,395 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 456,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.