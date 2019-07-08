$255.03 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce sales of $255.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.90 million and the highest is $257.53 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $252.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens set a $36.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $445,842,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $21,289,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after buying an additional 932,303 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,370,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,612,000 after buying an additional 923,260 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after buying an additional 737,300 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. 689,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,695. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

