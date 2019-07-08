$30.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $30.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.56 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $26.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $130.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.22 billion to $131.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.96 billion to $154.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,320.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,116.79. 1,373,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,104.33. The stock has a market cap of $786.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

