360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus On Deck Capital (NASDAQ:ONDK) Financial Survey

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 360 Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 360 Finance and On Deck Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 On Deck Capital 1 3 3 0 2.29

360 Finance presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.50%. On Deck Capital has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 107.82%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than On Deck Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 360 Finance and On Deck Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $646.79 million 2.54 $173.56 million N/A N/A On Deck Capital $398.38 million 0.77 $27.68 million $0.43 9.42

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and On Deck Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance N/A N/A N/A On Deck Capital 8.48% 12.24% 3.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of On Deck Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of On Deck Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

On Deck Capital beats 360 Finance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.