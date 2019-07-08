$39.07 Million in Sales Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will report sales of $39.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the highest is $42.00 million. NCS Multistage posted sales of $43.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year sales of $202.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $212.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $242.23 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $253.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCSM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 11,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

In other NCS Multistage news, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $364,800 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 97,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

