$57.40 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to announce $57.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.62 million and the lowest is $52.21 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $230.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $242.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.72 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $280.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 13.05%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.65. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.24.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $77,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

