$993.99 Million in Sales Expected for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will announce sales of $993.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WABCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $964.80 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. WABCO reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that WABCO will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WABCO.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.31 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 10.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $136.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $136.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $136.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

WBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.10. 199,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.29. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. WABCO has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,874,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,890,000 after buying an additional 434,629 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,149,000 after acquiring an additional 177,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,424,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 805,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

