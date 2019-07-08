Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

ACA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 214 ($2.80) target price on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 196.41 ($2.57).

Get Acacia Mining alerts:

Shares of LON ACA opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Acacia Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.43 million and a P/E ratio of 341.60.

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.