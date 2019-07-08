ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.95 Million

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $493.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.80 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $498.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 20,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

