ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) & CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Head to Head Survey

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

16.2% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of ACM Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CVD Equipment and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A ACM Research 0 0 2 0 3.00

ACM Research has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.39%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACM Research is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -42.56% -21.28% -14.64% ACM Research 13.13% 25.10% 13.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and ACM Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $24.33 million 1.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A ACM Research $74.64 million 3.14 $6.57 million $0.55 29.96

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACM Research has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACM Research beats CVD Equipment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.