Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$80.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.67.

ATD.B opened at C$83.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$55.19 and a 52-week high of C$88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

