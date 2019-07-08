Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.74. 63,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,176. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.51. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.62 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 19.76%. Analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $154,358.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $39,266.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $246,441 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 216,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the first quarter worth about $11,696,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.