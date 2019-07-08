Analysts Anticipate Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Dover reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dover by 378.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

