Analysts Anticipate SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. SLM reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.59. 49,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,738. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,405,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,475,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,058,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,240,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,393 shares during the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

