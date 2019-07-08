Analysts Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 311,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,466. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $27.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

