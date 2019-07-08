Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Gray Television posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.41 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $152,227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 758,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 493,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

