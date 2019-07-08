Analysts Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $205.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Watford in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Watford in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Watford in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Watford in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other Watford news, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexandre Scherer acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,952 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at about $3,344,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 178,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,312. Watford has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

