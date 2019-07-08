Analysts Set Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Price Target at $7.68

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.68 ($8.93).

KCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KCO stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting €4.99 ($5.81). The company had a trading volume of 546,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.98. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.59 ($5.34) and a one year high of €10.49 ($12.20). The firm has a market cap of $498.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

