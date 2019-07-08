ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie Sells 7,511 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $97,492.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,567 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $103,213.88.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,595 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $111,950.30.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,613 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $114,804.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,573 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $112,156.13.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,575 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $107,792.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Allison Lowrie sold 7,592 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $112,589.36.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,602 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $115,018.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,698 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $141,797.16.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,664 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $131,590.88.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Allison Lowrie sold 7,640 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $127,740.80.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Aegis began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

