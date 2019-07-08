Arlington Asset Investment’s (AI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE:AI opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 13.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

