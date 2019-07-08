ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. CLSA raised ASE Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 1,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 120,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

