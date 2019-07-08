Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.46 Million

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post $668.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $971.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE:ASH traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 746,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In related news, insider William J. Heitman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $500,836.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $572,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,025.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,065 shares of company stock worth $1,189,252. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ashland Global by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

