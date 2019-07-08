Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.20. 602,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 96,169 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

