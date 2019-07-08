Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €35.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Osram Licht currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.13 ($42.02).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

FRA:OSR opened at €33.21 ($38.62) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.59.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.