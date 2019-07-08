BidaskClub Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Sell

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research set a $32.50 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.31. Fastenal has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 37,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,866,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,771,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,485,007 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

