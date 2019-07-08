BidaskClub Downgrades NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on NEWTEK Business Services in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 70.19%. Research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chubb Ltd now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

