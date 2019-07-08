BidaskClub Downgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.32. Value Line has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

