BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

BMRN stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,982,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,611,000 after buying an additional 812,133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 965,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 639,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,261,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,968,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

