Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPAY. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.61.

EPAY opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,874.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $244,110.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,855.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,741 shares of company stock worth $1,965,572 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

