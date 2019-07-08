Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.31. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $839.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 818,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,433. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,284.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 37,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.