Brokerages Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.50 EPS

Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. State Street reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

NYSE STT traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. State Street has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,653,000 after acquiring an additional 985,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in State Street by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,904 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in State Street by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,200,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,990 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in State Street by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,693,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in State Street by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,392,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,086,000 after purchasing an additional 884,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

