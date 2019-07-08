Brokerages Expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to post sales of $52.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.36 million and the lowest is $51.95 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year sales of $214.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.54 million to $217.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $239.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RESI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, Director George Whitfield Mcdowell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $119,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,800. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after buying an additional 324,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $7,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 167,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $3,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

RESI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.95. 171,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,888. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

