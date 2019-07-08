Brokerages Expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Brokerages expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to announce $60,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $90,000.00. Matinas Biopharma reported sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year sales of $100,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $100,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matinas Biopharma.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

MTNB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 471,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88. Matinas Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

