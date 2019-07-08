Brokerages Expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will post $443.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.00 million and the highest is $449.50 million. Titan International posted sales of $428.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sidoti set a $8.00 target price on shares of Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

NYSE TWI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Titan International has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Titan International by 337.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Titan International by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.