Brokerages Set SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.35.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. On average, analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Pons purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,517.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Bonney purchased 126,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,123.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $527,290.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 633,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

