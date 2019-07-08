Brokerages Set Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Price Target at $18.35

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.43 ($21.43).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TTK stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.46 ($15.65). 34,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $883.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.76. Takkt has a 12 month low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 12 month high of €17.02 ($19.79).

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

