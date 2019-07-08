Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNZL. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,358 ($30.81).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,121 ($27.71) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37).

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,113 ($27.61), for a total transaction of £78,159.87 ($102,129.71).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.