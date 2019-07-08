Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Given $21.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carter Bank and Trust an industry rank of 145 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. 118,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

