Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $110.40 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.62.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

