Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Critical Contrast

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -401.24% -14.85% -13.24% Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -121.23% -71.84%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cellectis and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 2 3 0 2.60 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 117.86%. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.82, indicating a potential upside of 205.12%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cellectis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $21.43 million 31.41 -$78.69 million ($1.93) -8.38 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -2.64

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals beats Cellectis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

