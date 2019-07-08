Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.58 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of CCS opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $801.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 271,950.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.