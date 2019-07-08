China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Life Insurance from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

