Comparing American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) & Sun Life Financial (NASDAQ:SLF)

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American National Insurance and Sun Life Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 1 3 4 0 2.38

Sun Life Financial has a consensus price target of $52.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than American National Insurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Insurance and Sun Life Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance $3.33 billion 1.00 $158.99 million N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $20.83 billion 1.20 $2.25 billion $3.75 11.25

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American National Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of American National Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American National Insurance pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sun Life Financial pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares American National Insurance and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance 10.92% 4.29% 0.84% Sun Life Financial 7.96% 13.58% 1.08%

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats American National Insurance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as business owners, property, liability, mortgage security insurance, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, marketing organizations, employee benefit firms, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels, Internet, and call centers. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds, segregated funds, annuities, and guaranteed investment products; and financial and retirement planning services, as well as pooled funds, institutional portfolios, and pension funds. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.